Cooking with Styles: Chicken Piccata

SAN DIEGO — I picked up this recipe while working at Phillipe's, a French Bistro in Park City. His restaurant was in the Copper Bottom Inn which was across the street from where I was living. So, I could ski until 3:30 p.m., head home and get ready to be at work by 4:00 p.m. It was a sweet set up.

Chicken Piccata

1 breast of chicken split

1/2 cup flour

1/4 cup Olive oil

1/4 cup white wine

1/4 cup chicken broth

1/4 Italian parsley

1/4 cup whites of green onions

1/2 lemon juiced

3 tbsp butter

1 tbsp capers

Kosher salt

Black pepper

Use boneless, skinless breasts, one whole, two split. On an angle, slice off scallops of the breast, you can also half the breast lengthwise. Use a tenderizing mallet or hammer on the smooth side to pound slightly. Season with salt and pepper and dredge in flour.

In large sauté pan at medium high heat add olive oil and fry chicken 2 - 3 minutes per side and then remove from pan. In same pan, add 1 tablespoon of butter and diced green onion, the white part sauté for a couple minutes, deglaze with white wine, then chicken broth, and lemon.

Bring to a boil and simmer 4 to 6 minutes to reduce the liquid by 25%. Place chicken back in sauce with capers, parsley, and remaining butter just long enough to melt butter. Serve individually or on a platter family style.

