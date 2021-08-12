Cooking with Styles: Chili Blanco

For me, chili is like a Southwest stew. You can add or subtract from this recipe to make your own!
Chili Blanco
- 2 lbs. chicken thighs, boneless, skinless, small cubes
- 1 medium onion diced
- 2 tbsp. Olive oil
- 1 tbsp. garlic minced
- 2 tsp cumin
- 1 tsp chili powder
- 2 tsp oregano
- 2 cans white beans, 15 oz. drained
- 2 cans green chilies, diced
- 1 jalapeno fine dice
- 3 - 4 cups chicken stock
- 1 tbsp. Corn starch
- Kosher salt
Topping
- 1 avocado cubed
- 1 bunch Green onions, sliced
- 1 bunch Cilantro chopped
- 1 cup Blue corn chips broken
- 2 cups Monterey or Mozzarella cheese grated
In a large stockpot, heat the olive oil to medium-high heat and cook chicken and onions for 6 - 8 minutes.
Next seasoning and cook for another 2 - 3 minutes.
with the rest of the ingredients and stir until combined, bring to a slow boil and reduce to a simmer.
Cook for 45 minutes after boiling. If you would like a thicker chili mix, add 1 or 2 tablespoons of corn starch with a 1/2 cup of cold water. Add to the chili and cook for 10 more minutes.
Season with salt to taste. Serve piping hot with your toppings.