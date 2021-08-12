x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Recipes

Cooking with Styles: Chili Blanco

"For me, chili is like a Southwest stew. You can add or subtract from this recipe to make your own!"

For me, chili is like a Southwest stew. You can add or subtract from this recipe to make your own!

Chili Blanco

  • 2 lbs. chicken thighs, boneless, skinless, small cubes
  • 1 medium onion diced
  • 2 tbsp. Olive oil
  • 1 tbsp. garlic minced
  • 2 tsp cumin
  • 1 tsp chili powder
  • 2 tsp oregano
  • 2 cans white beans, 15 oz. drained
  • 2 cans green chilies, diced 
  • 1 jalapeno fine dice
  • 3 - 4 cups chicken stock
  • 1 tbsp. Corn starch
  • Kosher salt

Topping

  • 1 avocado cubed
  • 1 bunch Green onions, sliced
  • 1 bunch Cilantro chopped
  • 1 cup Blue corn chips broken
  • 2 cups Monterey or Mozzarella cheese grated

In a large stockpot, heat the olive oil to medium-high heat and cook chicken and onions for 6 - 8 minutes. 

Next seasoning and cook for another 2 - 3 minutes. 

with the rest of the ingredients and stir until combined, bring to a slow boil and reduce to a simmer. 

Cook for 45 minutes after boiling. If you would like a thicker chili mix, add 1 or 2 tablespoons of corn starch with a 1/2 cup of cold water. Add to the chili and cook for 10 more minutes. 

Season with salt to taste. Serve piping hot with your toppings.

Related Articles

In Other News

Cooking with Styles: Chili Blanco