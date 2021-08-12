Cooking with Styles: Chili Blanco

"For me, chili is like a Southwest stew. You can add or subtract from this recipe to make your own!"

Chili Blanco

2 lbs. chicken thighs, boneless, skinless, small cubes

1 medium onion diced

2 tbsp. Olive oil

1 tbsp. garlic minced

2 tsp cumin

1 tsp chili powder

2 tsp oregano

2 cans white beans, 15 oz. drained

2 cans green chilies, diced

1 jalapeno fine dice

3 - 4 cups chicken stock

1 tbsp. Corn starch

Kosher salt

Topping

1 avocado cubed

1 bunch Green onions, sliced

1 bunch Cilantro chopped

1 cup Blue corn chips broken

2 cups Monterey or Mozzarella cheese grated

In a large stockpot, heat the olive oil to medium-high heat and cook chicken and onions for 6 - 8 minutes.

Next seasoning and cook for another 2 - 3 minutes.

with the rest of the ingredients and stir until combined, bring to a slow boil and reduce to a simmer.

Cook for 45 minutes after boiling. If you would like a thicker chili mix, add 1 or 2 tablespoons of corn starch with a 1/2 cup of cold water. Add to the chili and cook for 10 more minutes.