Cooking with Styles: Chimichurri sauce

Chimichurri Sauce
- 1/2 cup parsley, chopped
- 2 tbsp. oregano, chopped
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1 tbsp. garlic, minced
- 2 tbsp. capers, course chop
- 2-3 anchovies filets, minced
- 2 tbsp. red wine vinegar
- crushed red pepper
- rib eye steak, or your favorite 8-10 oz.
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- 1 tbsp. kosher salt
- cracked pepper to taste
I learned how to make Chimichurri at Phillipe's in Park City, Utah. A lot of the kitchen staff would follow the Winter season from South America and one of the line cooks was from Argentina. We were given an employee meal before our shift, and he would whip up a Chimichurri for us sometimes.
Chimichurri sauce works great on just about everything off the grill including vegetable. Making the sauce is easy by just following the ingredients from above. I like to make the sauce about an hour in advance to let the flavors blend.
For the grilling, remember you can always cook it more! Your rib eye should be at room temperature and the grill should be medium high to high heat.
Rub with olive oil and season with kosher salt and pepper. Then gently place on grill for 2-3 minutes and the rotate a quarter turn for another 2-3 minutes. Turn and finish to desired temperature this will give you those hash marks that you get in the restaurant. Remove and let rest 3-5 minutes so the juices can redistribute back through your protein, slice and top with the chimichurri sauce.