Cooking with Styles: Chimichurri sauce

Chimichurri sauce works great on just about everything off the grill including vegetable.

Chimichurri Sauce

1/2 cup parsley, chopped

2 tbsp. oregano, chopped

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

2 tbsp. capers, course chop

2-3 anchovies filets, minced

2 tbsp. red wine vinegar

crushed red pepper

rib eye steak, or your favorite 8-10 oz.

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 tbsp. kosher salt

cracked pepper to taste

I learned how to make Chimichurri at Phillipe's in Park City, Utah. A lot of the kitchen staff would follow the Winter season from South America and one of the line cooks was from Argentina. We were given an employee meal before our shift, and he would whip up a Chimichurri for us sometimes.

Chimichurri sauce works great on just about everything off the grill including vegetable. Making the sauce is easy by just following the ingredients from above. I like to make the sauce about an hour in advance to let the flavors blend.

For the grilling, remember you can always cook it more! Your rib eye should be at room temperature and the grill should be medium high to high heat.