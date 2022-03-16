Cooking with Styles: Corn fritters

SAN DIEGO — A very close friend of mine is Thai and her family would always have big Pot Luck dinner. Her Auntie would bring this dish and she shared the recipe with me.
Corn fritters
- 1 cup pancake mix
- 1/2 cup corn meal
- 1 tsp coriander
- 1/2 tsp cumin
- 1/2 tsp kosher salt
- 1 egg
- 3/4 cup milk, more if batter to thick
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- 2 ears of corn, kernels only
- 1 cup cooking oil
Dipping sauce
- 3/4 cup rice vinegar
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 1/2 tsp red chili pepper flakes
- 1/2 tsp mince garlic
- 1 tsp kosher salt
Combine all the ingredients for the batter except the oil, that's for cooking. Be sure to use fresh corn kernels, and if the batter is to thick add a little more milk. In a heavy fry pan on a medium high heat add a 1/2 cup of oil and bring to temperature, ladle in the batter as if you were cooking pancakes. Cook 2 - 3 minutes until golden brown and the turn and finish cooking. Add more oil as needed.
For the sauce put all the ingredients in a small sauce pan and bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 7 - 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and serve at room temperature.