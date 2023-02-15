Cranberry Pecan Scones | Cooking with Styles

Try this recipe with your family and add your own ingredients to put your twist on these scones.

SAN DIEGO — My Dad made homemade drop biscuits all the time and always had my brother Gregg and I help. This is just a twist I added that brings back great memories of when I was a kid. Try to do the same with your family and add your own ingredients to put your twist on these scones.

Cranberry Pecan Scones

2 cups baking mix (Krusteaz or Bisquick) or whatever brand you like

4 oz. butter or margarine, plus 1 tbsp

½ cup buttermilk + or -

¼ cup pecans, chopped

¼ cup dried cranberries chopped

1 egg

2 tbsp. sugar

2 tbsp. water

Pre-heat your oven to 425° - 10 minutes in advance. Make sure your butter is cold, slice into patties, add to the baking mix and cut in with a pastry blender or a fork. Your mix should look like small peas. Then add pecans and cranberries, folding into mixture.

Slowly add cold buttermilk until it becomes a soft dough. Don't add more buttermilk than needed as you can always add more. Also don't over mix, because it will make the dough too tough. Mix egg and water to top scones.

Spread 1 tbsp. of butter on baking sheet. Portion the mixture onto the baking sheet. You’ll want to spoon out an (approximate) ice cream scoop size of the mixture, using two spoons. Brush with the egg wash and sprinkle with sugar.

Place on center rack in the oven and bake for 9 - 11 minutes until golden brown. Remove from oven and serve right away with butter, honey and jam.