Cooking with Styles: Dad's Pasta Sauce

This is another CBS News 8 viewer's recipe and it goes back to the Victory Garden's during WW2. Here's how Jim Michaels explained it to me:

Hi Shawn,

Think you might like this Italian pasta sauce. Mrs. Mazucci (from

Italy) was my parents next door neighbor in the 40's and early 50's.

Everyone had backyard gardens back then and she made this sauce using

fresh veggies from her garden. She gave the recipe to my mom and I

converted it to store bought ingredients since I didn't have a garden.

After a lot of trial & error I would say it tastes identical to hers.

Jim

Dad's Pasta Sauce

1 1/2 Lbs Lean Ground Beef

5 Italian "Hot" Sausages

1 1/2 Red or Yellow Onions

1 1/2 Cup Celery Diced

6 Cloves Garlic 6 Cloves (Crush)

1 Large Can Tomato Sauce

2 Large Cans Whole Tomatoes Diced

1 Can Olives (Dice and Use Juice)

2 Cans Mushrooms (Dice and Use Juice)

2 Tbsp. Italian Seasoning

1 Tsp Black Pepper

1 Tbsp Garlic Salt

1/2 Cup Olive Oil

In a large saucepot on medium heat add 1/4 cup oil cook the sausage, remove and let cool.

In same pot add ground beef and brown.

Now add onions, garlic and celery and cook for another 5-6 minutes, season with salt and pepper.

Cut the sausage into bite-size pieces and add with the rest of the ingredients, rinse the cans with water and add to the sauce.

Bring to a slow simmer and reduce heat to low checking every 15 minutes and stirring over the next 3 - 4 hours.

Add water to the consistency you desire as the sauce cooks.