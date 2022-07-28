Cooking with Styles: Grilled Asparagus with Lemon Parmesan

Asparagus was on our table in the Spring when other kids were eating canned green beans.

SAN DIEGO — My dad's father was a Produce Wholesaler in Portland, Oregon so his family had access to all kinds of vegetables. Needless to say, his taste for veggies carried over to our family and growing up.

Grilled Asparagus with Lemon Parmesan

1.5 - 2 lbs. Asparagus, trimmed & peeled

1/4 cup Olive oil

1 Lemon cut in half

1/4 cup shaved Parmesan Cheese

1 tsp Kosher salt

1/2 tsp Black Pepper, fresh ground

Prepare your Asparagus by trimming and peeling the bottoms. Heat the grill to medium high, toss the asparagus with Olive oil, salt, and pepper, also coat the flesh side of the lemon, and get it on the grill.

Place the Asparagus across the grates, as if you're making a hash pattern. You'll want to give them 2 - 3 minutes before you turn them, this is the tricky part so do just a few at a time.

Give them a few more minutes, plate the asparagus, drizzle with a little Olive oil, squeeze of grilled lemon and top with shaved Parmesan cheese.