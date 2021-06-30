Cooking with Styles: Grilled pineapple

Fresh pineapple is a must for this recipe.

SAN DIEGO — When I would go to the North Shore of Oahu in Hawaii for surfing there would always be outdoor grilling. One thing you could always count on was someone would bring pineapple to grill.

Grilled Pineapple

Fresh sliced Pineapple

1/2 cup toasted shredded sweetened coconut

1/4 cup vegetable oil

Kosher salt

Vanilla ice cream

Carmel sauce

Trim off the outside skin and cut into single serving wedges. Be sure to cut off the center core.

Brush the pineapple with a cooking oil of your choice.

Sprinkle with Kosher salt and place on high heat grill 1 - 2 minutes per side, just enough to char with grill marks.