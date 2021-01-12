x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Recipes

Cooking with Styles: Honey Soy Garlic Salmon

"This was inspired by the time I went out to my grill and forgot I was out of gas. I had the salmon, so I improvised: 'Necessity is the mother of invention'"

This was inspired by the time I went out to my grill and forgot I was out of gas. I had the salmon, so I improvised: "Necessity is the mother of invention"

Honey soy garlic salmon

  • 4 salmon filets, skinless
  • 1 tsp kosher salt
  • 1/2 tsp pepper
  • 1/2 tsp smoked paprika

Sauce

  • 4 tbsp. Butter
  • 1 tbsp. Olive oil
  • 2 tbsp. Garlic minced
  • 1/3 cup honey
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1/4 water
  • 1 tbsp.  Sriracha sauce (optional)
  • Juice from 1/2 lemon

This one is kind of backward. We'll make the sauce first. 

Pre-heat the oven broiler so it's ready to go. 

Season salmon with salt, pepper, and paprika and set aside. 

In a sauté pan, combine all the sauce ingredients over medium-high heat until the sugar melts. 

Then place salmon fillets in a pan on what would have been the skin side.

Cook for 2-3 minutes and baste with sauce. 

Keep the salmon on the pan and move to broiler 5 - 6 minutes basting a couple more times. 

The salmon will get a slight char which is what we're looking for, remove from the broiler and let the salmon rest for a few minutes, the salmon will keep cooking. 

Remember you can always cook it more, but you can't uncook it. 

Serve with cilantro rice and honey soy sauce over the salmon.

    

Related Articles

In Other News

Cooking with Styles: Honey Soy Garlic Salmon