Cooking with Styles: Honey Soy Garlic Salmon

This was inspired by the time I went out to my grill and forgot I was out of gas. I had the salmon, so I improvised: "Necessity is the mother of invention"

Honey soy garlic salmon

4 salmon filets, skinless

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp pepper

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

Sauce

4 tbsp. Butter

1 tbsp. Olive oil

2 tbsp. Garlic minced

1/3 cup honey

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 water

1 tbsp. Sriracha sauce (optional)

Juice from 1/2 lemon

This one is kind of backward. We'll make the sauce first.

Pre-heat the oven broiler so it's ready to go.

Season salmon with salt, pepper, and paprika and set aside.

In a sauté pan, combine all the sauce ingredients over medium-high heat until the sugar melts.

Then place salmon fillets in a pan on what would have been the skin side.

Cook for 2-3 minutes and baste with sauce.

Keep the salmon on the pan and move to broiler 5 - 6 minutes basting a couple more times.

The salmon will get a slight char which is what we're looking for, remove from the broiler and let the salmon rest for a few minutes, the salmon will keep cooking.

Remember you can always cook it more, but you can't uncook it.