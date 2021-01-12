Cooking with Styles: Honey Soy Garlic Salmon

This was inspired by the time I went out to my grill and forgot I was out of gas. I had the salmon, so I improvised: "Necessity is the mother of invention"
Honey soy garlic salmon
- 4 salmon filets, skinless
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp pepper
- 1/2 tsp smoked paprika
Sauce
- 4 tbsp. Butter
- 1 tbsp. Olive oil
- 2 tbsp. Garlic minced
- 1/3 cup honey
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 water
- 1 tbsp. Sriracha sauce (optional)
- Juice from 1/2 lemon
This one is kind of backward. We'll make the sauce first.
Pre-heat the oven broiler so it's ready to go.
Season salmon with salt, pepper, and paprika and set aside.
In a sauté pan, combine all the sauce ingredients over medium-high heat until the sugar melts.
Then place salmon fillets in a pan on what would have been the skin side.
Cook for 2-3 minutes and baste with sauce.
Keep the salmon on the pan and move to broiler 5 - 6 minutes basting a couple more times.
The salmon will get a slight char which is what we're looking for, remove from the broiler and let the salmon rest for a few minutes, the salmon will keep cooking.
Remember you can always cook it more, but you can't uncook it.
Serve with cilantro rice and honey soy sauce over the salmon.