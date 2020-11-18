Cooking with Styles: Italian Oven Roasted Cauliflower

My father, Hugh, loved vegetables, probably because his father in his second career was a vegetable wholesaler in Portland Oregon, his first was the Lead Conductor on the Trans Candian Railway. And so, we always had different types of veggies growing up and that's where I got my love for vegetables.
Italian Oven Roasted Cauliflower
1 Cauliflower head
1/4 cup Olive oil
2 pinches Kosher salt
1 pinch black pepper
1/2 cup Italian breadcrumbs
2 tbsp. Olive oil
Cut Cauliflower head into floweret's, toss with 1/4 cup Olive, Kosher salt and pepper and place in baking dish. In a separate bowl, toss breadcrumbs and 2 tbsp. Olive oil and sprinkle over Cauliflower, place in a 350-degree oven for 1 hour.
Oven Poached Fennel / Anise
1 Anise head
2 tbsp Olive oil
pinch Kosher salt
pinch black pepper
1/2 cup Chicken broth
Trim Fennel down to just the head and cut into sixths. Toss with Olive oil, Kosher salt and pepper, place in a baking dish with chicken broth. Cover with foil and place in 350-degree oven for 45 minutes, remove foil and finish for 15 more minutes.
