Recipes

Cooking with Styles: Italian Oven Roasted Cauliflower

Plus recipe for Oven Poached Fennel / Anise

My father, Hugh, loved vegetables, probably because his father in his second career was a vegetable wholesaler in Portland Oregon, his first was the Lead Conductor on the Trans Candian Railway. And so, we always had different types of veggies growing up and that's where I got my love for vegetables.

Italian Oven Roasted Cauliflower

1 Cauliflower head

1/4 cup Olive oil

2 pinches Kosher salt

1 pinch black pepper

1/2 cup Italian breadcrumbs

2 tbsp. Olive oil

Cut Cauliflower head into floweret's, toss with 1/4 cup Olive, Kosher salt and pepper and place in baking dish. In a separate bowl, toss breadcrumbs and 2 tbsp. Olive oil and sprinkle over Cauliflower, place in a 350-degree oven for 1 hour.

Oven Poached Fennel / Anise

1 Anise head

2 tbsp Olive oil

pinch Kosher salt

pinch black pepper

1/2 cup Chicken broth

Trim Fennel down to just the head and cut into sixths. Toss with Olive oil, Kosher salt and pepper, place in a baking dish with chicken broth. Cover with foil and place in 350-degree oven for 45 minutes, remove foil and finish for 15 more minutes.

