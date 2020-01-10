Cooking with Styles: Mushroom sauce

A delicious topping for both chicken and steak and even over egg noodles.

SAN DIEGO — This recipe for a delicious mushroom sauce is universal and it can go on any meat. I'll use a chicken breast and a tri-tip cut of beef, but you could just as easily put it over egg noodles.

Mushroom Sauce

8 oz Cremini mushrooms, sliced

1/4 cup diced shallots, diced

1 tbsp garlic, diced

1 tsp lemon zest

1/4 pkg fresh thyme

1/4 cup olive oil

1/2 cup dry white wine

1/3 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 tbsp butter

In a large frying pan on medium-high heat, add olive oil and heat for about a minute, next add mushrooms and sauté for 3 - 5 minutes.

Next, add in the shallots and garlic for another 3 - 5 minutes, now de-glaze with dry white wine and after a couple of minutes follow with chicken stock.

Allow the liquid to reduce by about a 1/4, then add heavy cream and thyme sprigs, finally bring to a simmer for 2 minutes.

Just before serving, add butter, stir in and ladle over your dish.