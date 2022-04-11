Cooking with Styles | Not your average mashed potatoes and candied yams

These are some recipes I had growing up as a kid and learned from chefs in Park City, Utah. We would serve these during the Holidays at home and to our guests.

SAN DIEGO — These are recipes I grew up with and learned from Chefs in Park City, Utah when I lived there skiing. These delicious side dishes are the perfect way to elevate your holiday celebrations.

Parmesan Crusted Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

3 - 4 lbs. potatoes, peeled and cubed

large pot boiling water

6 cloves of garlic

½ cup parmesan cheese

¼ cup chives, fine chop

3 tbsp. kosher salt

2 bay leaves

8 - 10 sprigs fresh thyme

Butcher's string

2 tbsp. butter

buttermilk

Kosher salt and Pepper for seasoning

Peel and cube potatoes, place in large stock pot fill with water to cover the potatoes

Add garlic, bouquet of thyme and bay leaves tied together, and salt.

Bring to a boil and then lower heat to a very slow boil, potatoes should be cooked in 20 minutes, but check for tenderness.

Drain the water but save it for the turkey gravy.

Remove the bouquet but leave the garlic, mash to a creamy consistency or use a potato ricer, DON'T use an electric whipper.

Add butter and then buttermilk, be careful not to add too much liquid. Rule: you can always add more, you can't take it out!

Taste seasoning, salt and pepper, add chives and then transfer to baking dish, top with Parmesan cheese

Place back in a 300° oven for 10 minutes and then finish with broiler to brown the cheese.

The potatoes can stay on the stove top while the oven is used for other last-minute items.

Smashed Yams with a Maple Pecan Drizzle

3 - 4 lbs. yams, peeled and cubed

large pot boiling water

½ cup brown sugar

8 oz. Mascarpone cheese

½ cup maple syrup

¼ cup pecans small dice

2 tbsp. kosher salt

Peel and cube the yams, place in large stock pot with enough water to cover them, bring to a boil and then lower heat to a slow boil.

Cook yams for 20 minutes, check for tenderness, drain and then just lightly smash them.

Transfer to baking dish, sprinkle with brown sugar and top with Mascarpone cheese, place in 300° oven for 10 - 15 minutes and then finish under the broiler until crispy brown on top.

While the yams are in the oven dice fine pecans and mix with maple syrup, drizzle over the top just before you serve.