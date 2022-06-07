Cooking with Styles: Parmesan Black Pepper Dressing

Not everyone is into blue cheese dressing, so when Shawn Styles has a mixed group, this is his go to dressing.

Parmesan Black Pepper Dressing

1 cup Mayonnaise

1/2 cup Buttermilk

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1 tsp Black Pepper, fresh ground

1 head Iceberg Lettuce quartered & chilled

1/4 cup Chive chopped

Bacon, sliced thin and cooked crispy (optional)

Make this dressings in advance and refrigerate it for at least 1 hour to tighten it up.

In a mixing bowl combine mayonnaise, buttermilk, parmesan, pepper, and chives. The parmesan cheese should add enough saltiness to the dressing.

Trim the iceberg lettuce up, quarter and place in a ice water bath. If you don't have a bowl big enough, drench with water and place in the refrigerator for at least 1/2 an hour. Make sure that when you're ready to serve, that as much water as possible is removed with a spinner or shaking the excess water out.

Serve the wedges with the dressing and if desired, sprinkle bacon on top. You know what they say about bacon? It makes everything better.