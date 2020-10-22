Cooking with Styles: Savory pork tenderloin

This week Shawn whips up savory pork tenderloin with a mango chutney sauce.

SAN DIEGO — Savory Pork Tenderloin with a Mango Chutney sauce

Pork tenderloin 1.25 - 2.0 lbs.

3/4 cup Mango, diced

1/2 cup Orange juice

1/2 cup Chutney

1 tbsp Brown sugar

1 tbsp cumin

1 tbsp paprika

1 tbsp coriander

1 tbsp chili powder

1 tbsp black pepper

1 tbsp granulated garlic

1 tbsp espresso

1 tbsp Kosher salt

1/4 cup Olive oil

1/4 Cilantro

This is easier than the list of ingredients looks. Trim the excess fat off the pork tenderloin, combine the dry items on the list. Drizzle the oil over the pork and coat with the dry rub and let it set for 10 - 20 minutes.

Cooking on medium-high temperature, grill the pork 5 - 7 minutes per side, turning multiple times. While the meat is cooking combine 1/2 cup of OJ, your pick on the type of chutney and diced mango into a saucepan and bring to a boil and then reduce heat to a simmer for 10 minutes.

Remove pork tenderloin from the grill and let rest for at least 5 minutes. Slice the pork across the grain, place on a serving dish and top with chutney mango sauce and sprinkle with fresh cilantro.