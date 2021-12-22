Cooking with Styles: Puff Pastry Pizza

This is a recipe that you can mix up and change to the style you like. I make this to start dinner parties and serve champagne to get the evening started.

Puff Pastry Pizza

Allow your puff pastry dough to thaw in your refrigerator overnight, pre-heat oven to 400°. Sauté onions with 1 tbsp. of Olive oil seasoned with salt and pepper until lightly browned. Roll out a single sheet of puff pastry, two if you want to double the recipe. Drizzle with remaining Olive oil and top with the rest of the ingredients less the Parmesan cheese. Save that for the end to sprinkle on top. Place in the oven for 18-20 minutes until golden brown.