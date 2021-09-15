Cooking with Styles: Queso dip

This queso dip is a variation of one that my roommates and I came up with while living in Park City, Utah. The USDA came through giving away surplus dairy and you could get five pounds of cheese per person so we had a lot of cheese. This recipe has all kinds of variations, but this will get you started on what you can call yours.
Queso Dip
- 1/2 lb. sharp cheddar cheese grated
- 8 oz. cream cheese
- 12 oz evaporated milk
- 1/2 cup onion diced (save large pinch for garnish)
- 3 cloves of garlic minced
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1/2 tsp chili powder
- Kosher salt
- 1 can of rotel tomatoes and chilies, drained
- Roma tomato diced
- Jalapeno chili sliced thin
- 1/4 cup cilantro chopped
- Blue corn chips
Over medium-high heat sauté in oil onions, garlic, cumin, and chili for about 3-4 minutes.
Add evaporated milk and bring to a simmer, followed by the cream cheese, blend until fully incorporated.
Next add sharp cheddar cheese slowly until melted, at the end fold in Rotel tomatoes and chiles and bring back to simmer.
Serve in a warm bowl topped with diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and chips for dipping.