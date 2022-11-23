Cooking with Styles | Leeks au Gratin

You have to try this Styles family favorite!

SAN DIEGO — This is one of those dishes my Dad would make all the time for no particular reason. My brother Gregg and I loved them, but our friend that would come over for dinner couldn't handle all the weird veggies our family would eat.

Leeks au Gratin

4 - 5 stalks of Leeks, cleaned & sliced

4 oz. Butter

3 tbsp. Flour

2 cups Milk

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

8 oz. Swiss cheese, grated

1 cup Panko breadcrumbs

2 tbsp. Olive oil

2 tbsp. salt for water

In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat, add flour and stir for 2 - 3 minutes.

Slowly pour in milk and mix using a whisk to prevent lumps; add dijon mustard, salt, and pepper. Bring to a slow boil and simmer for 3 - 4 minutes.

Fill a large stock pot halfway with water and salt with two tablespoons of salt and bring to a rapid boil; add Leeks and cook for 3 - 4 minutes; remove and drain.

For the white sauce, stir in half the grated Swiss cheese and then fold it into the Leeks.

In a separate bowl, toss Panko breadcrumbs with Olive oil.

Transfer Leeks to the casserole dish, cover with the remaining Swiss cheese, and top with Panko breadcrumbs; bake at 350° for 20 minutes.

