Cooking with Styles | Leeks au Gratin

SAN DIEGO — This is one of those dishes my Dad would make all the time for no particular reason. My brother Gregg and I loved them, but our friend that would come over for dinner couldn't handle all the weird veggies our family would eat.
Leeks au Gratin
- 4 - 5 stalks of Leeks, cleaned & sliced
- 4 oz. Butter
- 3 tbsp. Flour
- 2 cups Milk
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp salt
- ¼ tsp pepper
- 8 oz. Swiss cheese, grated
- 1 cup Panko breadcrumbs
- 2 tbsp. Olive oil
- 2 tbsp. salt for water
In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat, add flour and stir for 2 - 3 minutes.
Slowly pour in milk and mix using a whisk to prevent lumps; add dijon mustard, salt, and pepper. Bring to a slow boil and simmer for 3 - 4 minutes.
Fill a large stock pot halfway with water and salt with two tablespoons of salt and bring to a rapid boil; add Leeks and cook for 3 - 4 minutes; remove and drain.
For the white sauce, stir in half the grated Swiss cheese and then fold it into the Leeks.
In a separate bowl, toss Panko breadcrumbs with Olive oil.
Transfer Leeks to the casserole dish, cover with the remaining Swiss cheese, and top with Panko breadcrumbs; bake at 350° for 20 minutes.
