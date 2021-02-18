Cooking with Styles: Sausage soufflé

CBS News 8 viewer Martha Mitrovich's family had a tradition of having this Sausage Soufflé for Christmas that grandma would make and her two grandsons love. So, when the recipe showed up for Cooking with Styles, Martha's former son-in-law and CBS News 8 photographer, Jon Stinebaugh was delighted. I added the Maple syrup and it got Jon's approval.
Sausage soufflé
- 1 lb. sausage
- 1 cup shredded cheese
- 6 eggs
- 1 cup milk
- 1 teaspoon ground mustard
- 1 teaspoon salt
- cut up 2 slices of bread
Brown sausage.
Beat eggs and add milk and cheese, mustard, and salt.
Add all ingredients together in an 8x8 baking dish sprayed with Pam
Refrigerate overnight.
Bake in oven 350 for 40-45 minutes
View all of the Cooking with Styles recipes here.