Smokey Plank Salmon | Cooking With Styles

Here’s a salmon recipe that’s sure to be a crowd favorite.

SAN DIEGO — Salmon is one of my favorites. When people say to me, they don't know if they like salmon, I tell them to give this recipe a try and it usually wins them over.

Smokey Plank Salmon

4 salmon fillets

1 or 2 cedar planks, soaked in water at least 2 hours

3 limes, sliced

Rub

½ cup brown sugar

2 tbsp smoked paprika

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp fresh ground pepper

1 tsp ground espresso

Be sure to soak the cedar planks for at least 2 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat your grill to medium-high, you'll need a cover on your grill for this to work. Combine rub ingredients, place the salmon down on what was skin side on the plank, heavily coat salmon on the flesh side up and place the plank on the grill.