Cooking with Styles: Spaghetti squash

Spaghetti squash
- 1 whole spaghetti squash, split and cleaned
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 tbsp. Butter
- 1 tsp fresh basil chopped
- 1 tsp italian parsley chopped
- Crushed red peppers (optional)
- 1/4 cup parmesan cheese
- Kosher salt & black pepper
Split and clean the squash. Then drizzle 1 tsp of olive oil over each half of squash and season it with salt and pepper.
Place cut side down on a large baking pan and bake for 50 minutes at 400*.
Remove from oven and allow it to slightly cool.
Using a fork, gently drag the tines lengthwise pulling up strings of the spaghetti squash. Then place it into a serving bowl.
In a small saucepan, heat remaining olive oil, butter and add garlic and crushed red peppers.
Drizzle over spaghetti squash top with basil, parsley, and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.