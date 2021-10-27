x
Cooking with Styles: Spaghetti squash

Top it off with basil, parsley, and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.

Spaghetti squash

  • 1 whole spaghetti squash, split and cleaned 
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 2 tbsp. Butter
  • 1 tsp fresh basil chopped
  • 1 tsp italian parsley chopped
  • Crushed red peppers (optional)
  • 1/4 cup parmesan cheese
  • Kosher salt & black pepper

Split and clean the squash. Then drizzle 1 tsp of olive oil over each half of squash and season it with salt and pepper. 

Place cut side down on a large baking pan and bake for 50 minutes at 400*.

Remove from oven and allow it to slightly cool. 

Using a fork, gently drag the tines lengthwise pulling up strings of the spaghetti squash. Then place it into a serving bowl.

In a small saucepan, heat remaining olive oil, butter and add garlic and crushed red peppers. 

Drizzle over spaghetti squash top with basil, parsley, and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.

