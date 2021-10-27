Cooking with Styles: Spaghetti squash

Top it off with basil, parsley, and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.

Spaghetti squash

1 whole spaghetti squash, split and cleaned

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tbsp. Butter

1 tsp fresh basil chopped

1 tsp italian parsley chopped

Crushed red peppers (optional)

1/4 cup parmesan cheese

Kosher salt & black pepper

Split and clean the squash. Then drizzle 1 tsp of olive oil over each half of squash and season it with salt and pepper.

Place cut side down on a large baking pan and bake for 50 minutes at 400*.

Remove from oven and allow it to slightly cool.

Using a fork, gently drag the tines lengthwise pulling up strings of the spaghetti squash. Then place it into a serving bowl.

In a small saucepan, heat remaining olive oil, butter and add garlic and crushed red peppers.