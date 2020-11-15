Cooking with Styles Special: Turkey leftovers and more

"All these recipes are guidelines for you to make them your own, that's how I cook. I find something I like and put my own spin on it."

SAN DIEGO — For me, food is all about what you put into it and I bring my life's journey to my cooking. All these recipes are guidelines for you to make them your own, that's how I cook. I find something I like and put my own spin on it. So be adventurous, don't be shy, experiment. Just remember, you can always add more but you can never take it out.

Let's Eat!





Pico De Gallo

2 Tomatoes, medium, diced and drained

1/2 cup Red onion diced

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

1 tbsp jalapeno, seeds removed & diced

1 lime juiced

pinch oregano

1/4 tsp Kosher salt or to taste

Toss all the ingredients together and set aside to let flavors blend. Add more jalapeno to spice it up, you can also add mango or pineapple to make the Pico de Gallo have a little sweet.

Guacamole ( Avocado sauce)

2 Haas avocados, peeled and mashed

2 tbsp cup fine diced Red onion

1 tbsp fine chop cilantro

1 lime juiced

1/4 tsp Kosher salt or to taste

pinch of oregano

Combine all ingredients and serve. You can also add some Pico de Gallo to make your Guacamole chunky style.

Turkey Taco's

Turkey leftovers

Pico de Gallo

Guacamole

Corn tortillas

Savoy cabbage or regular cabbage sliced super thin

limes

Queso fresco, crumbled

Sour cream slightly thinned with either milk, cream or water

1/2 cup cooking oil

Carnitas style

Turkey leftovers - dark meat

1 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp Kosher salt

1/2 tsp oregano

Combine dry ingredients and sprinkle over dark turkey meat. If you need more seasoning just double or triple the measurements. Fry in hot oil until crispy, chop into small pieces and start builing your taco.

Asian style

Turkey leftovers - white meat

Miso broth, comes in a carton or in concentrate

Slice the remaining white meat and poach in Miso broth that is on medium-low heat in a saucepan. Finish on cast iron stove top grill, if you don't have a stovetop grill you can finish in a hot skillet. Remove from heat and chop into small pieces then start building your taco.





Apple Pumkin pie 'N' Cream

Vanilla ice cream, about 2/3 of a 1/2 gallon give or take

1 slice Pumkin pie, chopped into small pieces

1 slice Apple pie, chopped into small pieces

First off there are no exact measurements or type of pie, this is just an idea. Let you ice cream soften, fold in apple pie and then pumkin pie. Don not over mix. Return mixture to ice cream container and put back in freezer for at least 1 hour. Now you ready to serve, take it to the next level with a drizzle of chocolate or carmel.

