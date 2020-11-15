Cooking with Styles Special: Turkey leftovers and more

SAN DIEGO — For me, food is all about what you put into it and I bring my life's journey to my cooking. All these recipes are guidelines for you to make them your own, that's how I cook. I find something I like and put my own spin on it. So be adventurous, don't be shy, experiment. Just remember, you can always add more but you can never take it out.
Let's Eat!
Pico De Gallo
2 Tomatoes, medium, diced and drained
1/2 cup Red onion diced
1/2 cup chopped cilantro
1 tbsp jalapeno, seeds removed & diced
1 lime juiced
pinch oregano
1/4 tsp Kosher salt or to taste
Toss all the ingredients together and set aside to let flavors blend. Add more jalapeno to spice it up, you can also add mango or pineapple to make the Pico de Gallo have a little sweet.
RELATED: Cooking with Styles: Baja ceviche
Guacamole ( Avocado sauce)
2 Haas avocados, peeled and mashed
2 tbsp cup fine diced Red onion
1 tbsp fine chop cilantro
1 lime juiced
1/4 tsp Kosher salt or to taste
pinch of oregano
Combine all ingredients and serve. You can also add some Pico de Gallo to make your Guacamole chunky style.
Turkey Taco's
Turkey leftovers
Pico de Gallo
Guacamole
Corn tortillas
Savoy cabbage or regular cabbage sliced super thin
limes
Queso fresco, crumbled
Sour cream slightly thinned with either milk, cream or water
1/2 cup cooking oil
Carnitas style
Turkey leftovers - dark meat
1 tsp cumin
1/2 tsp Kosher salt
1/2 tsp oregano
Combine dry ingredients and sprinkle over dark turkey meat. If you need more seasoning just double or triple the measurements. Fry in hot oil until crispy, chop into small pieces and start builing your taco.
Asian style
Turkey leftovers - white meat
Miso broth, comes in a carton or in concentrate
Slice the remaining white meat and poach in Miso broth that is on medium-low heat in a saucepan. Finish on cast iron stove top grill, if you don't have a stovetop grill you can finish in a hot skillet. Remove from heat and chop into small pieces then start building your taco.
Apple Pumkin pie 'N' Cream
Vanilla ice cream, about 2/3 of a 1/2 gallon give or take
1 slice Pumkin pie, chopped into small pieces
1 slice Apple pie, chopped into small pieces
First off there are no exact measurements or type of pie, this is just an idea. Let you ice cream soften, fold in apple pie and then pumkin pie. Don not over mix. Return mixture to ice cream container and put back in freezer for at least 1 hour. Now you ready to serve, take it to the next level with a drizzle of chocolate or carmel.
See all of the Cooking with Styles recipes at cbs8.com/recipes
Watch more recipes: