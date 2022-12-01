Cooking with Styles | Spicing up Thanksgiving leftovers

This episode of Cooking with Styles shows two ways you can spice up and re-serve your Turkey and most of the fixings too!

SAN DIEGO — So you may have prepared too much to eat for Thanksgiving or not know what to do with all those leftovers. This episode of Cooking with Styles shows two ways you can spice up and re-serve your Turkey and most of the fixings too!

Turkey Hand Pies

Two sheets of Pie crust, homemade or store

One egg

¼ cup Water

2 tbsp. Butter

Kosher salt & Cracked Pepper

T-Day leftovers

Gravy

Cranberry Sauce

Kosher salt

Fresh cracked pepper

Let it come to room temperature if you're using store-bought pie crust. Preheat the oven to 375° and prepare the egg wash by mixing egg and water. Cut the pie dough sheet in half and fill with whatever you like with leftovers, fold over, brush edges with egg wash, and press with a fork. Brush the top of the hand pie with egg wash and then season with Kosher salt and cracked pepper. Place in oven for 12 - 15 minutes and bake until golden brown; serve with gravy and Cranberry sauce if desired.

Turkey Sandwich Platter

8 oz. Whipped Cream Cheese

½ cup Cranberry sauce

Fresh Sourdough Bread

Heirloom Tomato

Red Onion

Iceberg Lettuce

Bacon bits

Haas Avocado

Toaster

The only thing you need to remember here is to make sure you use whipped cream cheese; if you try to use the regular type, it's impossible to fold in. When it comes to the bread, which is probably the second most important ingredient, I like Bread and Cie Sourdough Batard/loaf. It is a local bakery that delivers to most grocery stores, or you can go to their Hillcrest location.