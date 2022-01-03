Cooking with Styles Under $20: Quiche

"The great thing about quiche is that it's dinner, it's breakfast, and it's cheap."

SAN DIEGO — We will be using a store bought pie crust in this recipe but if you have your own by all means use it. Pre-heat oven to 350°, form pie crust into pie pan, pinch the edges to form a lip, and use a fork to score hole in the pie crust. Bake for 20 minutes at 350°.

While that's baking cut broccoli into flowerets and steam for 7 - 8 minutes, until tender with a little crunch. Sauté the onion, separately mix eggs and Half & Half, season with a pinch of Kosher salt.

After crust has cooled mix in broccoli, onions, and half the grated cheese. Next pour in the egg mixture and top with the rest of the grated cheese and Parmesan cheese.

Bake for 35 - 40 minutes until lightly browned, remove from oven and let rest for 10 minutes. This is when you'll warm the bread and make the salad.

The great thing about quiche is that it's dinner, it's breakfast, and it's cheap. I've given you the basics, now come up with your own ingredients and call it your own.

Dressing

Combine Olive oil, vinegar, and mustard, and a pinch of Kosher salt, whisk thoroughly. Pour over salad and toss.

Quiche

1.80 6 eggs

1.50 pie crust

1.50 8 oz. Pepper Jack cheese

1.50 1 lb. broccoli

1.00 1/4 cup Parmesan

0.50 1/4 cup Half & Half

0.25 1/2 onion

1.00 1 cup grape tomatoes

1.00 1 avocado

1.25 1 head romaine

1.25 1/2 Baguette

0.50 1/2 stick butter

0.75 3 oz. Olive oil

0.25 1/2 tsp Dijon mustard

0.25 1 oz. Red wine vinegar

Bonus Dessert

2.00 Brownie mix

0.60 2 eggs