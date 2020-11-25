Cooking with Styles: Braised Shallots and Baked Cream of Leeks

Peel and clean Shallots leaving them whole. Drizzle with Olive oil, season with Kosher salt and pepper and toss. Place Shallots in baking dish with chicken broth, cover with foil and place in 350-degree oven for 45 minutes, remove foil and finish uncovered in oven for 15 more minutes.

Trim up Leeks removing outer layer and dark green parts. Cut lengthwise and then 1/2" slices, slice Radicchio into 1/2" slice. Rinse both thoroughly to remove any dirt and then spin in salad spinner. Place Leeks and Radicchio in baking dish, pour Heavy cream over the top, season with Kosher salt and pepper and finish with Parmesan cheese. Place in a 350-degree oven for 1 hour, try to serve straight out of the oven.