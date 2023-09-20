Mole Negro | Cooking with Styles

There are a lot of steps to mole, but it is worth it.

SAN DIEGO — My first try with Mole was in Mexico City during an overnight layover heading to Puerto Escondido, "The Mexican Pipeline." In the 80's there were no direct flights. A couple of locals came up from Puerto to meet us and party, so we made our way to the Zona Rosa to get the evening rolling with some classic Mexican Cuisine, not the border Mexican food we are used to.

Mole Negro

6 dried chilies (varieties listed below)

6 cups chicken broth

1 onion, diced

8 - 10 cloves garlic, diced

6 - 8 seedless prunes or 1 cup raisins

2 tsp chili powder

2 tsp coriander

2 tsp cumin

1 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp ground cloves

¼ cup peanut butter, creamy

½ cup bittersweet chocolate chips

3 tbsp olive oil

Use at least 2 varieties

Chilies Negro, mild

Ancho, mild

Guajillo, mild

Pasilla, medium

Chipotle, medium

Mulato, medium

There are a lot of steps to Mole, but it is worth it. In a large pot sauté the onions in olive oil until they are lightly caramelized, add the garlic and cook for another couple of minutes. Remove the seeds and stems from the chilies, tear them into large pieces and add them to the onions and garlic, cook for another 3 - 4 minutes.

Follow that with the spices and herbs and toast for a couple more minutes to bring out the aromatics. Add the chicken broth and prunes, bring to a boil and reduce heat to a simmer for 10 more minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool but still warm enough to melt the chocolate and peanut butter.

Carefully transfer to a blender holding back 1 cup of broth, blend until creamy add broth as needed.

Final step, move the Mole to a sauce pot and bring it to a slow simmer, stirring and being careful not to burn the sauce on the bottom. Remove from heat and serve over just about anything.