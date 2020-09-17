Cooking with Styles: Scampi skewers

Soak the bamboo skewers in water for at least two hours. Clean and devein shrimp. Combine all ingredients except butter and split in half. Use one half to marinade shrimp in bowl for 1/2 an hour the other half for the sauce. After shrimp has marinaded for half an hour, place it on the skewers with per skewer. Grill on hot grill for 3 - 4 minutes per side and remove to serving plate. Place remaining marinade in sauce pan over medium to high heat long enough to see the ingredients start to cook. Remove from heat, add butter and mix until combined. Drizzle over the shrimp and serve.