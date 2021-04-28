Cooking with Styles: Coq Au Vin

Coq au vin is a French dish of chicken braised with wine, lardons, mushrooms, and optionally garlic. Check out Shawn Styles' recipe

I came across coq au vin on my first trip to France, in a small village on the Rhone River, while making our way south to go surfing in Hossegor. After that it seemed like every village, we went to had its own variation.

Coq Au Vin

8 boneless chicken thighs

1 onion

3 pieces of bacon

3 large carrots

1/2 bag frozen pearl onions

1/2 cup brandy

1/2 bottle good dry red wine

1 cup chicken broth

8 oz cremini mushrooms

1 tbsp garlic minced

1 cup flour

Olive oil

Kosher salt

black pepper

8 - 10 sprigs of fresh thyme

Start by cooking the sliced bacon in a Dutch oven, leave drippings in the pan.

Season chicken with salt and pepper and dredge in flour, add a couple of tablespoons of oil to bacon fat, and lightly brown chicken.

Remove chicken from the pan and set aside while you brown the remaining chicken.

Return the browned chicken to Dutch oven and de-glaze pan with red wine and chicken stock, add the remaining ingredients except for the mushrooms and pearl onions.

Place in a 350-degree oven for 30 - 45 minutes.