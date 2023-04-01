Couscous | Cooking with Styles

This versatile side dish can also be the star of the plate. Here's the recipe.

SAN DIEGO — Is it a grain or a pasta? Who cares because it is delicious! Answer: it depends on who you ask.

I love to go in all different directions with the base depending on what I'm serving to go with this great dish.

Couscous

2 cups Chicken broth

1 cup Couscous

4 tbsp. Butter

2 tbsp. Olive oil

¼ cup Italian Parsley

¼ cup Green Onion tops. sliced

¼ cup Fresh Basil, chopped

¼ cup dried Cranberries

¼ cup toasted Pepitas (pumpkin seeds)

½ tsp Lemon zest

Bring Chicken broth to a boil, add Butter and Couscous, stir, cover and shut off heat, wait 5 minutes, it's really that easy.

Place the other 2 tablespoons of Butter on Couscous and cover for 1 minute to let the Butter melt. Drizzle Olive oil over the top and lightly toss to break Couscous apart.

Toss in the rest of the ingredients and serve with some grilled Chicken, Beef or Fish, it's up to you.