Cooking with Styles: Fajitas

This fajitas comes from my days working at El Torito.

This fajita comes from my days working at El Torito. My buddy Jim VanDercook who came from Park City, Utah with me, we both worked there together in the 80's. Jim stayed in the restaurant industry and went on to be the President of Eddie V's, not bad!

Fajitas

1 lbs. Chicken, Beef, or Shrimp

Red Bell Pepper, all below sliced thin

Yellow Bell Pepper

Orange Bell Pepper

Green Bell Pepper

Jalapeno Pepper

Sweet onions

Marinade

1/2 canola oil

2 tbsp. garlic

2 tbsp. cilantro

2 tbsp lime juice

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp kosher salt

Combine all the ingredients for the marinade and coat your protein and marinade, shrimp the least, then chicken and beef for the longest. In a large skillet cook your protein to the desired temperature, don't overcook the shrimp, remove it from the skillet.

Turn heat to high, add 2 tablespoons oil and sliced peppers and onion turning quickly, cook for 3 - 4 minutes, remove from heat and place on a platter.

Slice your meat, place next to peppers and onions, serve with tortillas, avocado and Pico de Gallo. Click here for the pico de gallo recipe in previous Cooking with Styles.