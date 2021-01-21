Cooking with Styles: Fettuccini Alfredo

One of the perks working as a pizza cook was we could order a pasta dish with our shift and was my favorite.

One of my first cooking jobs was at Palermo's in La Mesa as a Pizza cook. One of the perks was that we could order a pasta dish with our shift and was my favorite, and that's where this recipe comes from.

Fettuccini Alfredo

1/2 lbs. Fettuccini, fresh from Assenti's in Little Italy

1 cup Heavy cream

2 tbsp butter

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

1/4 tsp nutmeg

salt & pepper to taste

Bring to a slow boil at least 2 quarts of water to cook your Fettuccini, wait to the very last minute if you use fresh pasta. If you're using dried pasta cook it in advance.

Now for the Alfredo sauce, in a large saucepan lightly sauté the garlic in butter for 1 - 2 minutes.

Raise the heat to medium-high and add the Heavy cream and bring to a slow boil for about 3 - 4 minutes, add nutmeg and simmer for 1 more minute.

Cook fresh pasta now, DON'T OVERCOOK THE PASTA. Combine pasta into sauce with Parmesan cheese and parsley. Serve and finish with a sprinkle of more Parmesan cheese and fresh cracked pepper.