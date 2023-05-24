Gnocchi Caprese | Cooking with Styles

You can use my homemade Gnocchi recipe if you want to go there and make your own, but a store-bought version is also a good option.

SAN DIEGO — When I worked at Sante's in La Jolla this was often served as a side dish to a main like a Veal Chop or Pizzaiola. Gnocchi is a great main and can stand alone with some veggies on the side or a nice salad.

Gnocchi Caprese

1 lbs. Gnocchi, fresh or store-bought

¼ cup Olive oil

3 - 4 Garlic cloves, chopped

1 - 28 oz. can San Marzano whole Tomatoes

Fresh Basil, 6 - 8 stems worth of leaves torn

¼ cup Parmesan Cheese, shaved

Kosher Salt & Pepper

Crushed Red Pepper (optional)

You can use my homemade Gnocchi recipe if you want to go there and make your own, but a store-bought version is also a good option.

Follow the directions to cook the Gnocchi, just remember they cook fast and should be the last.

Start by lightly sauteing the Garlic in Olive oil, add the sliced San Marzano Tomatoes along with the liquid, bring to a slow simmer, and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Cook Gnocchi, these only take a couple of minutes, drain and add to sauce, toss with fresh Basil just long enough to wilt the Basil, serve and top with Parmesan cheese.

If you want to spice it up a little sprinkle with some crushed Red Peppers, (optional).