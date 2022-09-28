Cooking with Styles | Grilled Antipasto Veggies

This is one of my favorite ways to start a dinner party. Even people that are not big veggie lovers will come back for seconds and thirds.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — This is one of my favorite ways to start a dinner party or to place out when I'm serving a family style dinner. Even people that are not big veggie lovers will come back for seconds and thirds.

Check out more Cooking with Styles recipes.

Grilled Antipasto Veggies

2 Zucchini, sliced

2 Crookneck squash, sliced

2 Japanese Eggplant, sliced

2 Anise bulbs, trimmed & quartered

8 to 10 sweet Peppers

1/2 lbs. Asparagus

1/4 cup Balsamic vinegar glaze

1/2 cup Olive oil

1 tsp Kosher salt

1/2 tsp pepper

Start by getting the grill hot, really hot because we're just really trying to get nice grill marks on the veggies.

Slice the zucchini, squash, and eggplant at about 1/2".

Trim the anise bulb and cut into quarters or sixths depending on the size of the bulb.

Trim the bottom of asparagus and peel the lower half.

In a large bowl, toss all the veggies except the asparagus with the olive oil, salt, and pepper. Save a little oil for the asparagus, season with salt and pepper.

Place the veggies on the hot grill, by the time you're done placing them all on the grill the first ones will be ready to be turned, about 2- 3 minutes. Save the asparagus for last.

The cook time on the grill should be no longer than 5 minutes as the veggies will keep cooking once they come off.

Drizzle with the balsamic glaze and serve. You can also wait and serve at room temperature but put the glaze on just before you serve.