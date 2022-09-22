Cooking with Styles | Grilled California Cheesesteak

Looking for the perfect recipe to make for football Sunday? You have give this one a try!

SAN DIEGO — This is a twist on the best cheesesteak sandwich I've ever had when I was working for Sears as a spokesperson for winterizing your car. I was on a Midwest tour appearing on morning and midday shows.

After a show in Cleveland, I got a cab to the airport and asked the cabby for a good place to grab something on the way and he took me to this place that there's no way I could find it again, but it was the BEST!

Grilled California Cheesesteak

1 pound of steak, whatever’s on sale

2 cups cheese, Mexican blend

1/2 onion sliced

2 cups sweet peppers, whole

1 baguette, fresh

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon chili garlic sauce

1/4 cup olive oil

Kosher salt and black pepper, for seasoning

Pre-heat your gill to medium high, mix the mayo and chili garlic sauce, split the baguette length wise and lightly spread mayo on the Baguette and toast on grill.

Save the extra mayo for dipping.

Lightly oil steak, peppers, and onions, and season with salt and pepper.

Grill steak first to medium rare so it can rest before slicing. For lesser cuts of meat, slice the meat very thin.

For the onions, grill just one side, and for the peppers leave them whole so they won't fall through the grill.

When it comes to melting the cheese on the roll you'll need a grill that has burners you can turn off while the other side stays on and a lid to keep the heat in. You can also melt the cheese under the broiler in your oven. Spread the cheese evenly on the baguette, place in the grill or under the broiler until cheese melts.

Slice your steak, onions, and pepper, place on cheese roll and slice into single servings.