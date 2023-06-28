Grilled Cauliflower Steak with Gremolata | Cooking with Styles

This is a great way to make veggies and vegans very happy, as well as steak lovers!

Grilled Cauliflower Steak w/ Gremolata

1 Whole head of cauliflower

1/3 cup Olive oil

3 cloves Garlic minced

¼ tsp Red chili pepper flakes

¼ tsp Smoked paprika

¼ tsp Black pepper

¼ tsp Kosher salt plus for sprinkling

½ Lemon, juiced

Combine all the ingredients, less the Cauliflower and set aside. To slice the Cauliflower Steak cut one third off, next down the middle, and then the other third, this should give you 2 steaks.

Be sure to save the cut-offs and grill as well. Brush one side of the steak with the marinade and place on a medium-high grill, coat the other side with the marinade, close and turn down to medium.

After 7 - 8 minutes check for charring and probably give it a turn, coat the tun side with the marinade and cook for another 7 - 8 minutes covered.

Check the tenderness by taking a knife and inserting it in the thickest part, the knife should move through easily. Remove from grill and serve.

Gremolata

1/3 cup Olive oil

3 cloves Garlic minced

¼ cup Fresh basil chopped

¼ cup Fresh Italian parsley chopped

2 -3 tops Fresh mint chopped

Zest from 1 lemon

1 Lemon juiced

Kosher salt, large pinch

Black pepper, 5 or 6 turns

For the Gremolata it couldn't be easier, combine all ingredients, adjust to taste, and then drizzle over the Cauliflower Steak. The Gremolata is fantastic on anything off the grill.



