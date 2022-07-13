Cooking with Styles: Grilled Cheese Bread

A great appetizer, side dish or a full meal if you want to slice some meat to add on top.

SAN DIEGO — I have been making a variation of this grilled bread since my Surfari and camping days. A lot of times we would also slice some meat and throw it on top.

Grilled Cheese Bread

1 Baguette

1 stick of butter at room temp

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

1 tbsp. Garlic minced

1 tsp Italian seasoning or Oregano

1/4 tsp Crushed Red Pepper

1 cup Mozzarella Cheese

1 tbsp. Italian Parsley, chopped

Olive oil

Kosher salt & Pepper

To do this you'll need to have a dual burner grill or move the coals to one side and have a lid. Select the freshest good quality Baguette you can get and slice lengthwise, drizzle with a little Olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and then grill lightly on the oiled side to get some grill marks.

Combine Butter, Garlic, Italian seasoning, 1/2 the Parsley and Crushed Red Peppers. Spread the mixture on the bread and top with Mozzarella cheese, place on the grill away from the direct heat and close the lid. The heat will jump up to 500° so keep an eye on the bread, it should take about 6 - 7 minutes.

Remove when the cheese is melted, and top with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese and Parsley.