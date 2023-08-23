Grilled Chicken Piccata | Cooking with Styles

This recipe is to keep you out of the hot kitchen during the summer while still enjoying a classic dish.

SAN DIEGO — It seems that just about every restaurant I've worked at had Chicken Piccata on the menu. This recipe is to keep you out of the hot kitchen during the summer while still enjoying a classic dish.

Grilled Chicken Piccata

2 large Chicken Breast

3 Green Onions, whites chopped

2 tbsp. Italian Parsley, chopped

1 Lemon, zested

1 Lemon, juiced

1 tbsp. Capers

¼ cup Olive oil

½ cup White Wine

2 tbsp. Butter

Kosher Salt & Pepper for seasoning

Pre-heat the Grill to medium-high. While that's happening slice the Chicken Breast on an angle to make cutlets, lightly coat it with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. In a medium saucepan combine 3 tablespoons of olive oil, and green onions, lightly season with salt and pepper and place on the grill. Remember the handle will get hot, so use a glove.

After sauteing the onions for 5 minutes, add the wine and Lemon juice. Rub the grill down with a towel and oil and start the Chicken. After 3 -4 minutes make a 90° turn to create some hash marks and then the final flip for a couple more minutes. By now the liquid should have reduced by at least a 1/3, remove from heat and add Lemon zest, Parsley, and Capers, mixing in the Butter at the end to keep it creamy.

Plate up the Chicken and spoon on the Piccata Sauce.