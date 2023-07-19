Grilled Corn Salad | Cooking with Styles

A lot of people don't like eating Corn on the Cob and this is a great way to share the bounty of the summer harvest.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — A lot of people don't like eating Corn on the Cob and this is a great way to share and enjoy the bounty of the summer harvest.

Grilled Corn Salad

4 Ears White corn

1 cup Grape tomatoes, halved

4 Green onions, sliced

¼ cup Fresh basil, chopped

½ cup Crumbled feta Cheese

Dressing

¼ cup Olive oil

2 tbsp. Balsamic vinegar

¼ tsp Kosher salt

3 or 4 twists of black pepper

Preheat grill to medium high heat. Shuck corn, lightly coat with olive oil , season with salt and pepper and place on the gill. Close the lid and turn the corn in about 4 - 5 minutes, once there is a light char, close the cover.

Remove corn from the grill in another 4 - 5 minutes and on a cutting board slice the kernels off the husk carefully as the cob can slide out.

Place the cut corn in a bowl with the rest of the ingredients and toss, top with feta cheese, try to serve right away.