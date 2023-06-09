Grilled Pork Chops with Sweet & Sour Pineapple Sauce | Cooking with Styles

This is my spin on one of my go-to menu favorites from restaurants around the station.

SAN DIEGO — Working in Kearny Mesa for the past 26 years I have eaten at a lot of great restaurants, and this is my spin on one of my go-to menu favorites.

Grilled Pork Chops w/ a Sweet and Sour Pineapple Sauce

4 - 6 Pork Chops

Rub

1 tbsp Kosher Salt

1 tbsp Ground Coriander

1 tbsp Ancho Chili

½ tsp Cumin

½ tsp Smoke Paprika

3 - 4 tbsp Canola Oil

2 -3 tbsp Cilantro, chopped

Sauce

1 cup Pineapple or Orange juice

¼ cup Rice Vinegar

¼ cup Light Brown Sugar

2 tbsp Fresh grated Ginger

4 clove Garlic, minced

1 tsp Soy Sauce

1 - 2 tbsp Corn Starch

¼ cup Water

Cilantro chopped (optional)

You'll want to make the sauce in advance. Bring all the ingredients to a slow boil in a saucepan except for the water and cornstarch, and simmer for 10 minutes. Mix the water and cornstarch together, while stirring the sauce slowly add and bring back to a slow boil for 5 minutes, reduce heat to keep warm.

For the Pork Chops it couldn't be easier, combine all the dry ingredients, lightly oil the chops and season with rub. Preheat the grill to medium-high heat, oil the grill, gently place the chops on the grill for 3 -4 minutes then turn a half turn on the same side to get the hash mark, 3 - 4 more minutes. Flip to the other side for just 2 - 3 minutes, you don't want to overcook the Pork and dry it out as it will keep cooking once off the grill.

When ready to serve go family style and pour the sauce over the top and for color sprinkle some cilantro on top.