Cooking with Styles: Grilled tuna steaks with cilantro and basil

Tuna is a very lean fish and will dry out if overcooked! Cook to an internal temperature of 145 °F (65 °C)

Ingredients

3 tbsp (45 mL) light soy sauce

3 tbsp (45 mL) canola oil

1/4 tsp (1 mL) dried pepper flakes

6 tuna steaks (6 oz/170 g each), rinsed and patted dry

Canola oil cooking spray

1/2 cup (125 mL) chopped fresh cilantro leaves

1/4 cup (50 mL) chopped fresh basil leaves

2 tbsp (25 mL) fresh lime juice

1 tbsp (15 mL) white vinegar

1/2 tsp (2 mL) minced garlic

Directions

In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, canola oil and pepper flakes. Place tuna steaks and 2 tbsp (25 mL) of soy sauce mixture in a large, resealable plastic bag. Turn bag several times to coat tuna steaks. Refrigerate no longer than 30 minutes.

Preheat grill. Coated with cooking spray over high heat. Meanwhile, in another small bowl, combine cilantro, basil, lime juice, vinegar and garlic.

Remove tuna from bag, discarding any leftover marinade, and grill tuna for 1 1/2 minutes on each side or until very pink in center (internal temperature of 145 °F/65 °C). Do not overcook tuna or it will become tough. Serve with remaining soy sauce mixture and top with equal amounts of cilantro mixture.