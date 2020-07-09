Grillin' with Styles - Labor Day 2020

Grilled teriyaki pork tenderloin, Asian slaw with dressing, and grilled pineapple with vanilla ice cream are on Shawn's Labor Day menu this year.

SAN DIEGO — Once again, News 8's Shawn Styles has some special recipes for this Labor Day.

Grilled teriyaki pork tenderloin, Asian slaw with dressing, and grilled pineapple with vanilla ice cream are on Shawn's Labor Day menu this year.

Grilled Teriyaki Pork Tenderloin / Chicken

Marinade pork or chicken in Teriyaki sauce 1 hour, recipe provided. Remove from marinade, pat dry, lightly oil, and cook on medium-high heat. Grill to desired temperature.

Teriyaki Marinade and Glaze

1 cup Soy Sauce

1/2 cup Brown Sauce

1/4 cup Honey

1/4 cup water

2 tbsp minced Garlic

2 tsp Sesame seed oil

6-coin Quarter size slices of raw Ginger

1 tbsp corn starch

Combine all ingredients except water and corn starch in saucepan. Bring to a boil and then simmer for 10 minutes, remove from heat, and let ginger steep in hot teriyaki sauce. At this point add water to replace evaporated liquid and remove ginger. If you'd like to make a glaze mix water and corn starch separately until dissolved, return teriyaki back to medium heat and then add water/corn starch mixture and bring to a slow boil for a couple of minutes. Teriyaki will thicken more as it cools so don't get carried away.

I split the teriyaki in half and use one half for the marinade and make the other half my glaze.

Asian Slaw

1/2 head small Napa cabbage

1/4 head purple cabbage

1 cup carrots

1 cup red bell peppers

1 cup snow peas

1/4 cup scallions/green onions

1/4 cup cilantro

All ingredients above should be slice thin and kept chilled until ready to serve.

Asian Dressing

1/3 cup rice wine vinegar

1/4 cup canola oil

1 tbsp sesame seeds

1 tsp soy sauce

1 tsp honey

1 tsp lime juice

1/2 tsp sesame seed oil

1/2 tsp freshly grated ginger

pinch of crushed red pepper flakes

Combine all ingredients in jar or mixing bowl and whisk or shake. Top slaw mixture, toss, and serve.

Grilled Pineapple with Vanilla Ice Cream

1 fresh pineapple

1/4 cup canola oil

salt

Clean and trim pineapple into single-serving wedges, be sure to take out the center core. Brush pineapple with oil and sprinkle lightly with salt, place on hot clean grill 1 - 2 minutes per side. Remove and serve with Kathleen Ritz's Easy Ice Cream.

Kathleen Ritz's Easy Ice Cream

1 pint whipping cream

1 can condensed milk

1 tsp vanilla extract