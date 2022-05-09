Grilling with Styles | Labor Day taco station

Shawn Styles grills up the best Labor Day meal for friends and family!

SAN DIEGO — Pacific Rim Tacos

1 to 2 lbs. of chicken, beef, or tuna

1 Head of Iceberg lettuce

1/2 cup cilantro, chopped

1/2 cup shredded coconut

1/2 cup green onions, sliced

1/2 cup teriyaki glaze

Tropical Pico de Gallo

Peanut Sauce

1 jar Chili Garlic Sauce

Start by preparing your teriyaki sauce. You can choose any of the proteins, they all work with sauces. Just remember to marinade the beef the longest and the tuna shortest time.

Peel the iceberg lettuce pieces about the size of a tortilla, rinse and keep chilled. Grill on a medium high heat, I suggest the beef medium rare and the tuna the same, let both rest before slicing.

The chicken should cook in about 4-5 minute per side. Place your protein on a serving plate and set up the taco station as you normally would, except the chilled iceberg will be the shell.

Flash Teriyaki Sauce

1 cup soy sauce Flash Teriyaki Sauce

1 cup water

1/4 cup sweet rice wine

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup honey

1 tbsp. minced garlic

1 tbsp. minced ginger

1 tbsp. corn starch

Combine ingredients except corn starch in a saucepan and bring to a boil, simmer for 5 minutes. Let your teriyaki cool to let the flavors blend. Split the sauce in half and return one half to a saucepan over medium heat, mix corn starch with 2 tablespoons of water and add to the simmering teriyaki sauce. The sauce will thicken in a couple of minutes.

Tropical Pico De Gallo

3 roma tomatoes diced

1 cup pineapple - grilled & diced

1/2 cup white onion diced

1/3 cup chopped cilantro

1 tbsp jalapeno or more, seeds removed & diced

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

1- 2 limes juiced

2 tbsp. olive oil

Pinch of kosher salt

Toss all the ingredients together and set aside to let flavors blend. Add more jalapeno to spice it up, you can also add mango instead of pineapple.

Peanut Sauce