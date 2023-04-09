Grilling with Styles | Labor Day Menu

In this special edition of Grilling with Styles, Shawn takes over the CBS 8 Backlot to showcase his three-course Labor Day menu.

SAN DIEGO — Asian Lettuce Kabobs

2 pork tenderloins or 2 chicken

Hearts of romaine leaves

¼ Canola oil for grilling

Marinade

1 can of coconut milk

6 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped

½ cup brown sugar

3 tbsp fish sauce

½ cup cilantro, chopped

2 limes, juiced

3 tbsp sriracha sauce, + or -

20 bamboo skewers

Soak Bamboo skewers in water for 2 hours plus. Combine all ingredients for marinade, cube pork and/or chicken into ¾" - 1" pieces and marinade for at least 1 hour. Peel the leaves from the hearts of romaine, rinse with water and chill.

Remove pork/chicken from the marinade and place 3 or 4 cubes on lightly oiled skewer, oil grill and cook on a medium-high heat grill for 3 - 4 minutes, turn for 3 - 4 more minutes. Place skewers in romaine, top with condiments and sauce.

Condiments

Toasted shredded sweet coconut

Green onions, sliced

Roasted peanuts

Cucumber, seeds removed, cubed

Sauce

3 tbsp coconut milk

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp fish sauce

1 tbsp lime juice

1 tbsp sriracha sauce

1 tbsp water

Combine and chill for 1 hour

Yogurt Potato Salad

3 - 4 lbs baby potatoes

2 cups whole milk greek yogurt plain

¼ cup olive oil

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp dijon mustard

2 tbsp garlic, minced

½ cup green onions, sliced

¼ cup Italian parsley, coarsely chopped

¼ cup manzanilla olives, sliced

¼ cup celery, chopped

Kosher salt & fresh black [epper for seasoning, plus salt for cooking potatoes

Slice potatoes in half and cook in slow boiling salted water until just tender, drain and allow to cool. Mix yogurt, olive oil, dijon mustard for the dressing. Combine all the ingredients, dressing and potatoes and gently toss, season with salt and pepper to taste. You can serve right away or refrigerate.

Grilled Peach Cobbler Cake

12 - 16 oz. pound cake

4 - 5 eaches, peeled & sliced

1 pint whipping cream

1 cup ricotta cheese

¼ cup Triple Sec

¼ cup sugar

1lemon, zested & juiced

Peel and slice peaches, toss with sugar, lemon juice, and Triple Sec at least 1/2 hour ahead of serving. Whip whipping cream, lightly, mix ricotta cheese and lemon zest and fold together. Slice pound cake into 1" thick pieces, oil the grill and place cake on the grill. Remember there is sugar in the pound cake so it can burn quickly. stack the pound cake, and whipping cream, top with peaches, and drizzle with peach syrup.