Grilling with Styles: Labor Day menu

From appetizer to dessert and everything in between, Shawn has the grilling menu covered for the 2021 Labor Day holiday.

SAN DIEGO — Grilling and Labor Day go hand in hand like peanut butter and jelly. News 8's Shawn Styles grills up a perfect meal for family and friends that covers the appetizer, the main course, and of course dessert!

Panzanella Salad

1 loaf of ciabatta

1 pint heirloom cherry tomatoes

6-8 sweet peppers

1/2 red onion

8 oz mozzarella balls

1/2 cup basil, chopped

1/2 cup Italian parsley, chopped

2 tbsp olive oil

Salad Dressing

1/2 cup olive oil

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp honey

Kosher salt, large pinch

Fresh cracked pepper

Shaved parmesan cheese

Mix all ingredients for the dressing and refrigerate. Slice the ciabatta and toast on grill, then cut into cubes. Drizzle oil over sweet pepper and sliced onion to put a light char on the grill. Half tomatoes and very coarse chop on peppers and onion, toss with dressing. Combine all ingredients and toss and top with shaved Parmesan cheese.

WATCH: Preparing the Panzanella salad

Grilled Chicken with Mediterranean Salsa Verde

Protein

3-4 lbs. of chicken pieces or 6-8 oz of fish, pork, or beef (per person)

1/4 cup olive oil

Kosher salt

Cracked pepper

Salsa Verde

1 cup Italian parsley chopped

1/4 cup fresh basil chopped

2 cloves garlic

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp lemon zest

2 tbsp capers chopped

1 anchovy filet minced

1/2 cup olive oil

Kosher salt, pinch

crushed red peppers, pinch

fresh cracked pepper

add water to loosen

If you have a food processor or blender this will go a lot faster, combine all salsa verde ingredients in whichever one you have pulsing to get a coarse salsa. Place in bowl and chill until ready to serve. You can also chop by hand it will just take some time. Once your salsa verde ready, toss chicken, or other protein with Olive oil, salt, and pepper, grill to the temperature you prefer. Lightly drizzle Salsa Verde over the top and serve.

Grilled Peach Bread Pudding

4 egg yolks

1 cup Half & Half

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla extract

4 cups cubed crusty bread or brioche

2 yellow or white peaches

Kosher salt

Vanilla ice cream

Caramel sauce

4 tbsp melted butter

Cupcake liners

Split peaches and remove the pit, brush with butter and lightly salt. Place on grill flesh side down 4-5 minutes, remove from heat to cool. Combine egg yolks, Half & Half, sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon and whisk. Brush cupcake liners with butter and place in a cupcake tin. Cube peaches and toss with cubed bread and egg mixture, portion into cupcake liners. At this point, you can use your oven 15-18 minutes @ 350 degrees or place in a covered grill, indirect heat for 20 minutes @ 400ish degrees. Remove from oven/grill and let rest for 5 minutes and then serve with ice cream and caramel sauce

WATCH: Grilled peach bread pudding (PART 1)

WATCH: Grilled peach bread pudding (PART 2)