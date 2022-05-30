Memorial Day Grilling with Styles | Pork tenderloin sliders, Asian slaw, grilled Italian strawberry pound cake

Shawn has provided everything from an appetizer to main course with sauces to a tasty dessert in this Grilling with Styles segment.

SAN DIEGO — What better way is there to celebrate Memorial Day than to grill a tasty meal? Shawn Styles is grilling up espresso rubbed pork tenderloin sliders, Asian slaw and grilled Italian strawberry poundcake. He also includes recipes for flashed pickled red onions, Ancho mayo and orange marmalade glaze.

Espresso Rubbed Pork Tenderloin Sliders

1 pork tenderloin

2 tbsp. canola oil

Espresso Rub

¼ cup finely ground espresso

2 tbsp. smoked paprika

2 tbsp. ancho chili powder

2 tbsp. brown sugar

1 tbsp. kosher salt

1 tbsp. ground black pepper

1 tsp granulated garlic

1 tsp granulated onion

Combine rub ingredients and set aside, rub tenderloin with oil and sprinkle with rub. Over medium high heat grill sear 2 of the 3 sides, on the third turn lower heat to medium and close cover. Total cooking time 10 - 12 minutes, remove from grill and let rest before slicing.

Serve on Brioche Buns or Sweet Hawaiian rolls.

Flash Pickled Red Onions

1 red onion sliced

1 cup red wine vinegar

¼ tsp crushed red pepper

¼ cup water

2 tbsp. sugar

1 tsp kosher salt

Place slice Red onions into a large Mason jar, in saucepan bring the other ingredients to a boil, pour over the top of the onions, and put the lids on. The onions will be pickled in 30 minutes and ready to serve.

Ancho Mayo

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tsp. ancho chili powder

Orange Marmalade Glaze

1 cup orange marmalade

½ cup orange juice

½ cup sugar

In saucepan combine all ingredients and bring to a boil, reduce heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes.

Asian Slaw

½ head Napa cabbage, sliced thin

1 cup red bell pepper, slice thin

1 cup shredded carrots

1 cup snow peas, sliced

½ cup cilantro, course chop

1 bunch green onion, sliced

1 Serrano chili, fine dice

Dressing

½ cup rice wine vinegar

¼ cup canola oil

2 tbsp. soy sauce

2 tbsp. peanut butter

2 tbsp. sugar

1 tsp ginger, fresh grated

1 lime juiced

1 tbsp. sesame seeds

Combine all ingredients in mason jar and shake a lot. Pour over slaw and toss just before you're ready to serve.

Grilled Italian Strawberry Pound Cake

1 pint strawberry sliced

¼ cup sugar

Triple Sec a splash or two

1 cup whipping / heavy cream

¼ Ricotta cheese

1 tsp. lemon zest

2 tbsp. honey

pound cake loaf. sliced

3 tbsp. melted butter

Toss the Strawberries, sugar, and Triple Sec ahead to let some syrup develop. Whip cream into soft peaks and fold in lemon zest, Ricotta and honey.

Slice Pound cake into serving size and brush with melted butter and grill, remove from grill and while still warm top with whipped cream, Ricotta and cover with Strawberries.