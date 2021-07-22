Cooking with Styles: Guacamole

When I help open the El Torrito in La Jolla we made a guacamole tableside, and people loved it! We started with this base and then our guests would tell us what they wanted to add to make it their own.
Guacamole
- 2 half avocado, peeled, pitted, and mashed
- 1/2 cup onion, diced
- 1/3 cup cilantro, medium chop
- 2 tbsp. jalapeño, seeds removed, fine dice
- 1 tsp garlic , minced
- 1 lime, juiced
- Kosher salt, healthy pinch
I like to get everything prep before I peel and mash the avocado, that way the avocado doesn't start to oxidize.
Follow the directions in the ingredients list and adjust to your taste. Don't over mix and if you do make your Guacamole in advance cover with plastic wrap pressed onto the Guacamole so air can't start to turn it brown.