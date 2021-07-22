Cooking with Styles: Guacamole

I like to get everything prep before I peel and mash the avocado, that way the avocado doesn't start to oxidize.

When I help open the El Torrito in La Jolla we made a guacamole tableside, and people loved it! We started with this base and then our guests would tell us what they wanted to add to make it their own.

Guacamole

2 half avocado, peeled, pitted, and mashed

1/2 cup onion, diced

1/3 cup cilantro, medium chop

2 tbsp. jalapeño, seeds removed, fine dice

1 tsp garlic , minced

1 lime, juiced

Kosher salt, healthy pinch

