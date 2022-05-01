Cooking with Styles: Halibut pan-seared with heirloom cherry tomatoes

This is a dish that came from a restaurant I worked at in Point Loma in the '80s, Le Terrasse. It was french, but because we were right next to the fishing fleet we always had access to fresh fish and something new was always on the menu.
Halibut pan-seared with heirloom cherry tomatoes
- Four 5-6 oz. Halibut filets
- 2 cups Heirloom Cherry tomatoes, halved
- 3 tbsp. Olive oil
- 3 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1/2 dry white wine
- 6 - 8 Basil leaves, coarse chop
- 1 tbsp. butter
- Kosher salt and pepper
You can also use any light flavor white fish for this recipe.
Start by heating a large skillet to medium-high heat. Season the halibut lightly with salt and pepper, add oil to the pan and give it a moment to heat up. Sauté halibut is about 3 minutes per side, it cooks quickly.
Towards the end of the 6 minutes add the garlic moving it around the fish for about 1 minute. De-glaze the pan with the white wine and remove the fish. Bring to a simmer for a couple of minutes to reduce the volume, add butter and tomatoes and toss. Give the tomatoes a minute or two to warm, add basil and toss lightly before topping the halibut.