Cooking with Styles: Halibut pan-seared with heirloom cherry tomatoes

This is a dish that came from a restaurant I worked at in Point Loma in the '80s, Le Terrasse. It was french, but because we were right next to the fishing fleet we always had access to fresh fish and something new was always on the menu.

Halibut pan-seared with heirloom cherry tomatoes

Four 5-6 oz. Halibut filets

2 cups Heirloom Cherry tomatoes, halved

3 tbsp. Olive oil

3 cloves of garlic, minced

1/2 dry white wine

6 - 8 Basil leaves, coarse chop

1 tbsp. butter

Kosher salt and pepper

You can also use any light flavor white fish for this recipe.

Start by heating a large skillet to medium-high heat. Season the halibut lightly with salt and pepper, add oil to the pan and give it a moment to heat up. Sauté halibut is about 3 minutes per side, it cooks quickly.