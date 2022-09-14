Cooking with Styles | Hawaiian Sliders

This is from my time on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. The difference is the crew I was hanging out with used Spam, which I have to say is really good!

SAN DIEGO — This is from my time on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. The difference is the crew I was hanging out with used Spam, which I have to say is really good! A little trivia, per capita, Hawaiians eat more Spam than any other population on the planet.

Hawaiian Sliders

1 pkg Sweet Hawaiian Rolls

1 - 1 1/4 lbs. ground beef, turkey or chicken

4- 1/2" slices of pineapple

1 tbsp. Huy Fung Chili Garlic sauce

BBQ sauce, your favorite

1/2 cup mayonnaise

4 tbsp. olive oil

1/2 cup cilantro tops

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp granulated garlic

1 tsp granulated onion

1/2 tsp black pepper

Do aheads: split and toast the buns, mix the mayo with the chili garlic, and grill the pineapple.

For the pineapple, slice it at about 1/2" thick, lightly oil and grill on a medium high heat to get some grill marks.

In a medium bowl, combine your meat with seasonings thoroughly.

Spread 2 tbsp. of oil on a cookie sheet and press the meat to form one large patty that is larger than the rolls, this is because of shrinkage. If you don't feel comfortable going with the large patty, make individual ones. For the large patty let it cook almost all the way before the flip, it's much easier to handle. Total cooking time is about 5 or 6 minutes.

Once done place grilled meat on the rolls and start assembling. A dollop of BBQ sauce, pineapple, and cilantro. On the other side of the buns spread the chili garlic mayo, slice, serve, and stand back.