Cooking with Styles: Kale pesto

SAN DIEGO — San Diego has some great Italian restaurants and I was lucky to work at one of the best Giulio's in Pacific Beach. Now Jack and Guilio's in Old Town. In the 1980's it was selected by San Diego Magazine as the Best Italian restaurant in San Diego. This is a spin on Guilio's pesto sauce.

Kale pesto

2 cups kale leaves pressed, no stems

1 cup basil leaves pressed

4 cloves of garlic

3/4 cup olive oil

3/4 cup parmesan cheese, 1/2 for pesto, 1/4 to sprinkle

1/4 cup walnuts coarse chop and toasted

1/2 tsp kosher salt, plus to taste

You can use a food processor or blender to make the pesto.

Start with half of the kale and basil and all of the garlic followed by the olive oil. Pulse or blend until leaves are pulled down.

Stop down your equipment and add the rest of the kale and basil. You'll probably have to stop several times and push everything down.

Next is the parmesan cheese, what you're looking for is a loose paste. You may have to add more olive oil.