Lemon Parsley Spaghetti Squash | Cooking with Styles

SAN DIEGO — My Grandfather on my dad's side was the lead conductor for Canada Railroad and when he retired he began a vegetable wholesale business. He eventually moved to Portland, Oregon to get away from the cold (sounds crazy that Oregon is away from the cold..._ and started the same type of business.

Needless to say, my Dad grew up around vegetables and had a great love for the flavors and nutrition they provide. Both my brother Gregg and I, love veggies and learned from an early age that there is more than peas and carrots.

Lemon Parsley Spaghetti Squash

1 Spaghetti Squash

2 cloves of Garlic, minced

¼ cup chopped Italian Parsley

¼ cup Olive oil

¼ cup Parmesan cheese

½ of Lemon juiced

Kosher salt

Pepper, fresh ground

Set up a large stock pot with a steamer and water. Split the spaghetti squash and clean as you would a pumpkin, lightly season with salt and pepper and place in the steamer flesh side up, lid on, and steam for 15 minutes.

Remove from heat and let the squash rest for 5 minutes before handling. With a fork gently scrape the length of the squash pulling up the Spaghetti, place in a large bowl and add garlic, parsley, olive oil, lemon juice, and season with salt and pepper if needed.

Lightly toss to incorporate the ingredients, transfer to a serving bowl, and top with parmesan cheese.