Cooking with Styles: Lemon ricotta waffles/pancakes

Double the recipe so you can pop them in the toaster and have waffles again later without all the work!

SAN DIEGO — I like to double this recipe when I make waffles, they freeze nicely. Then you can pop them in the toaster and have waffles again later without all the work. Tip on toasting them, let them defrost first. My wife, Molly, likes to serve with fresh berries.

Lemon ricotta waffles/pancakes

2 cups Flour

1 3/4 cup milk

2 eggs

1 cup ricotta cheese

1 tbsp lemon zest

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

large pinch of salt

1/2 stick of butter melted

2 tbsp sugar

Mix your dry ingredients separately. If you want to use a baking mix instead, that's fine.

Mix your wet ingredients, except for the butter.

Now combine the two and then fold in the butter at the end.

Let the batter rest while you heat your waffle maker or pancake griddle.

For pancakes, set on med-high.

Coat the cooking surface with cooking oil and ladle the amount of batter for the size of pancake or waffle you desire.

Pancakes will slightly bubble when they're ready to turn.

Remove and serve immediately or keep warm in the oven.